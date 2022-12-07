2022 December 7 11:31

Viking Line chooses Finnish flag for Viking XPRS

Viking Line Abp had decided to register its passenger ship Viking XPRS in the Finnish Register of Ships. The vessel, which began service in 2008, has been registered in Estonia since 2014.

The decision to register the vessel in Finland was made in order to make it easier to recruit staff and enable the company to administer all of its staff without any intermediaries. The goal is to have the reflagging work completed during the first quarter of 2023.

Viking Line will begin the process of filling all the positions on board Viking XPRS under the Finnish flag with a few exceptions.

Employees currently working on board the vessel (about 175 people) and employees from the company’s other vessels that sail under a Finnish flag can submit applications.