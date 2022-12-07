2022 December 7 11:08

WinGD wins engine diagnostics orders as ship owners look to reduce OPEX

Swiss marine power company WinGD has received orders from two LNG carrier operators for its WinGD Integrated Digital Expert (WiDE) engine monitoring, diagnostics and remote support service.



Knutsen OAS Shipping has ordered WiDE for seven vessels, which include a recently delivered LNG carrier and six under construction. CoolCo, formed in 2021 with Eastern Pacific Shipping and Golar LNG as shareholders, will use the service on two existing vessels. The orders will deliver diagnostics to a total of 17 WinGD X-DF dual-fuel engines.



WiDE uses advanced data sensors, analysis and modelling to compare engines’ in-service operation with their ideal reference performance for real-time conditions, identifying anomalies before they raise alarms and alerting crew to potential issues. This enables crews to avoid or dramatically reduce the time taken for troubleshooting, while fleet managers can optimise maintenance programmes based on detailed and up-to-date insight into component condition.



WiDE enables support from dedicated WinGD Operations Experts and provides regular updates on engine performance and condition. Robust connectivity through a leading telecommunications provider powers the WinGD 24x7 emergency response service, offering vessel operators around-the-clock remote support when needed.



More than 200 vessels are now monitored through WiDE. All new WinGD engines are fitted with the WiDE hardware as standard to enable the service.



