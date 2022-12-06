2022 December 6 17:57

RF Ministry of Transport addressed with a proposal to reduce fuel expenses of fishing ships operating in remote areas

Fuel expenses in the Far East are about 25% higher as compared with other basins

The Russian Chamber of Shipping and the Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA) have addressed the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation with a proposal to reduce fuel expenses of fishing ships operating in challenging remote areas. In their opinion, financial support could be provided through partial coverage of fuel costs from the federal budget. As of today, this measure is applied in some areas where Russian ships are conducting their fishing activities under international agreements, says FSA.

The Fishery Shipowners Association says that fuel expenses in the Far East are about 25% higher as compared with other basins.

Among other proposals was the coverage of diesel fuel excise duty and the increase of the coverage rate.

Established in 2016, Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA) consolidates 27 companies of sea fishing, which account for about 25% of all Russian catches. The main goal of the Fishery Shipowners Association is to represent and protect the interests of the Association members, as well as to comprehensively promote the renewal of the fishing and cargo fleet in the Russian Federation, improvement of the efficiency and quality of aquatic biological resources processing on fishing fleet vessels.