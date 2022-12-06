2022 December 6 17:26

Trafigura signs USD3 billion loan agreement guaranteed by the Federal Republic of Germany to secure gas supply

Trafigura, one of the market leaders in the global commodities industry, has entered into a USD3 billion four-year loan jointly arranged and underwritten by Deutsche Bank and another international bank and syndicated to a number of participating banks. Over 25 banks participated in the successful syndication which was 1.6 times oversubscribed, according to the company's release.

The loan is secured, in part, by a guarantee under the Untied Financial Loan program (UFK) of the government of the Federal Republic of Germany acting through the German Export Credit Agency (ECA) Euler Hermes Aktiengesellschaft. The program is a tool to secure the long-term delivery of strategic commodities to Germany.

The loan will support a new commitment by Trafigura to deliver substantial volumes of gas into the European gas grid, and ultimately into Germany, over the next four years. Trafigura will supply the gas to Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE), which was recently recapitalised by the German government. The first gas delivery took place on 1 November 2022 and Trafigura will primarily use existing quantities from its global gas and LNG portfolio to help secure gas supplies to SEFE. The agreement included a review of Trafigura’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies and performance.