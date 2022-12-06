2022 December 6 16:43

Tallink Grupp’s new ferry MyStar to be delivered to the company on 7 December

Tallink Grupp’s new ferry MyStar will be delivered to the company by Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) this week, on Wednesday, 7 December 2022, at Rauma shipyard in Finland. The start of operations of MyStar, the newest and most technologically advanced vessel on the Baltic Sea, will take place on Tuesday, 13 December at 13.30 from Tallinn to Helsinki, according to the company's release.



MyStar is expected to depart from Rauma shipyard on Friday, 9 December and to arrive at the Old City Harbour of the Port of Tallinn at 10am on Saturday, 10 December.

The first commercial voyage of MyStar will take place on 13 December 2022, departing from Tallinn to Helsinki at 13.30 local time, replacing Megastar in the current Shuttle service timetable. MyStar’s crew of 208 is headed by three captains in total - masters Vahur Ausmees, Aivar Moorus and Ain Aksalu.

The construction of the vessel cost EUR 247 million and is financed with a loan of EUR 196,3 million from KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH. Finnish export credit agency “Finnvera” guarantees 95 per cent of this post-delivery buyer credit.

MyStar shore-to-ship power solution is a part of Twin-Port 3 measure and is co-financed from the EU The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).



The construction of MyStar started in April 2020.

The most technologically advanced and energy efficient vessel in Tallink’s fleet, MyStar is 212.4 metres long and has capacity to carry 2800 passengers. The ship’s five 8-cylinder dual-fuel main engines are capable of running on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and marine diesel fuel. The ship is using diesel-electric propulsion combined with fixed pitch propellers giving the best efficiency. MyStar comes equipped with shore-to-ship power solution and smart car deck solution. The vessel has design speed of up to 27 knots and will join company’s vessels Megastar and Star on the company’s Tallinn-Helsinki shuttle service route.