2022 December 6 15:56

DP World and Americold sign a partnership agreement

DP World, the leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, and Americold (Atlanta, US), the global leader in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics signed a partnership agreement on 18 November, that will enable multi-million US Dollar investment in a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable global food supply chain, according to DP World's release.

Collaboration between the two global organisations has already begun – with game-changing projects in motion from Canada to the UAE. The signing of the partnership agreement further enables the exploration of strategic synergies between DP World and Americold. The combination of Americold’s global temperature-controlled infrastructure and strategic customer relationships with DP World’s global port infrastructure and end-to-end logistics solutions will result in unprecedented optimisation of global food flows.





