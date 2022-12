2022 December 6 15:57

Navigation of non-ice-class ships to be allowed at Great Port of Saint-Petersburg, Ust-Luga, Vyborg and Vysotsk

Icebreaker assistance will be required in ice of up to 15-30 cm thick

Navigation of non-ice-class ships is to be allowed at Great Port of Saint-Petersburg, Ust-Luga, Vyborg and Vysotsk if ice is 15-30 cm thick. Relevant amendments are to be introduced into the annexes to the Compulsory Regulations in those ports. Draft amendments have been published on the federal portal for draft regulations.

Individual icebreaker assistance will be required.