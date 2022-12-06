2022 December 6 15:13

FCT handled second vessel of new regular direct container service between Saint-Petersburg and China

Image source: Global Ports

On December 5, 2022, First Container Terminal (FCT, St. Petersburg, part of Global Ports group) handled the second vessel of the new regular direct container service from China, according to Global Ports. The service is operated by Transmasters LLC, transport and forwarding company.

The reinforced ice-class vessel Monchegorsk with a capacity of 718 TEU passed along the Northern Sea Route and delivered containers with a wide range of cargoes to St. Petersburg: chemicals, machinery and equipment, consumer goods.

Sea container shipments between the ports of China and St. Petersburg are carried out once a month. Ust-Luga Container Terminal (part of Global Ports) handled the first vessel call under the service on November 4, 2022.