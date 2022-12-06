  • Home
  • News
  • Large-scale ammonia cracker to enable 1 million tons of hydrogen imports via port of Rotterdam
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 6 14:34

    Large-scale ammonia cracker to enable 1 million tons of hydrogen imports via port of Rotterdam

    An initiative of 18 companies led by the Port of Rotterdam Authority has kicked off a study into the possible establishment of a large-scale ammonia cracker to enable imports of 1 million tons of hydrogen per year for the decarbonization of industry and mobility.

    The participants have commissioned Fluor to study possibilities for a large central cracking facility in the port area to convert imported ammonia back into 1 million tons of hydrogen per year. The hydrogen can then be used in the port or transported onwards via pipelines to facilitate decarbonization of other industrial clusters in North-West Europe. As a general rule, one million tons of green hydrogen can facilitate approximately 10 million tons of CO2-reductions.

    Hydrogen and derivatives such as ammonia will play a key role in the energy transition to replace natural gas, as a raw material for industry and green chemistry, and to support sustainable transport. A large part of the hydrogen for North-West Europe will be imported, including in the form of ammonia, which is easier to ship than hydrogen.

    In addition to the Port of Rotterdam Authority, the initiative also includes Air Liquide, Aramco, bp, Essent/ E.ON, ExxonMobil, Gasunie, GES, HES international, Koole Terminals, Linde, OCI, RWE, Shell, Sasol, Uniper, Vopak, and VTTI. The pre-feasibility study will look into the technical, economical, environmental and safety requirements of a large cracking facility. First results of the study are expected early 2023.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Rotterdam, ammonia  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 6

15:57 Navigation of non-ice-class ships to be allowed at Great Port of Saint-Petersburg, Ust-Luga, Vyborg and Vysotsk
15:13 FCT handled second vessel of new regular direct container service between Saint-Petersburg and China
14:34 Large-scale ammonia cracker to enable 1 million tons of hydrogen imports via port of Rotterdam
14:26 Over a hundred of icebreaker assistance operations held in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland this winter navigation season
14:05 CyberLogitec completed successful implementation of OPUS Terminal at Qinzhou Automated Container Terminal of Beibu Gulf Port Group in China
13:24 CMES inks LoI for construction of up to six dual-fuel methanol-powered car carriers
13:02 Saipem acquires the Santorini drillship
12:30 South Korean shipyards rank 2nd in new global orders in November - Yonhap
12:01 General strike expected to cost Hyundai Heavy Industries KRW9bn per day - BusinessKorea
11:39 Order portfolio under phase 2 of investment quotas programme exceeds 70 fishing ships including up to 35 crab catchers
11:35 Consortium seeks first proposals for carbon capture shipping project - Reuters
10:11 Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers - Reuters
09:14 Russian Railways increases shipments of imported containers on gondola cars from Primorye Territory in Russia’s Far East
09:13 DNV says more than 200 LNG-powered ships ordered this year - LNG Prime

2022 December 5

18:27 ABP completes its annual Humber Oil Spill Incident Management Exercise
18:07 DNV enlarges its offerings portfolio to support businesses with EU Green Deal requirements
18:00 Oboronlogistics reports stable growth of ferry traffic in November 2022
17:44 Adani Ports and SEZ wins bid to buy Karaikal port - The Hindu Businessline
17:26 PD Ports welcomes first vessel on new short sea service from Iberia
17:04 Icebreaker assistance season begins in the port of Azov on December 7
16:57 Port of Rotterdam Authority and GoodShipping launch ‘Switch to Zero’ campaign to reduce shipping industry carbon emissions
16:17 Rosmorport to sign agreement with Gazpromneft Marine Bunker for supply of 10,000 tonnes of LNG to bunker ships in Ust-Luga
15:46 "Zykh" Ship Repair and Construction Yard completes the overhaul of the dry-cargo ship for ASCO
14:59 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural of Project 22220 commenced operation in the Kara Sea
14:25 Port of Baku signed MoU connecting Chinese and European hubs
14:13 Council of the EU issues conclusions on the "Ongoing development of inland waterway transport"
14:03 Optimarin highlights how to navigate the challenges of BWTS retrofits
13:30 Magdalena Bosson becomes the new CEO of Ports of Stockholm’s
13:02 ICTSI delivers the largest port equipment in Papua New Guinea
13:01 AEON to build methanol plant with annual capacity of 1 million tonnes by 2026
12:40 Wartsila Cargo Handling and Fuel Supply Systems selected for world’s largest LPG/Midsize gas carriers
12:13 TotalEnergies becomes the eighth partner of the Castor Initiative
12:12 Ice conditions of mild winter type expected in the Gulf of Finland this navigation season
11:40 ASCO’s dry-cargo ship Huseyn Javid resumes operation after major overhaul
10:54 EU agrees on level of price cap for oil from Russia
10:38 Ships certified by RINA and Bureau Veritas to be accepted for operation in navigation season 2022-2023
10:35 UK bans import of Russian oil and oil products from 5 December and introduces oil price cap guidance
09:41 EMA and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore invite interested parties to submit proposals to build, own and operate low or zero-carbon power generation and bunkering solutions in Jurong Island
09:29 Throughput of Eisk seaport totaled 3.77 million tonnes

2022 December 4

15:12 Global energy major joins The Castor Initiative - LR
13:29 The Port of Valencia activates an investment of 1,564 million euros for its new container terminal
11:42 Busole project awarded in the ESG Innovator competition
10:02 Hupac announces new rail connection Antwerp Combinant and Duisburg

2022 December 3

15:49 Schedule reliability continues on its upwards trend - Sea-Intelligence
13:07 Concordia Maritime announces delivery of sold vessel and continued review of its fleet
11:18 Trinidad and Tobago targets 4 Mtpa green hydrogen by 2065
09:34 SITC accepts delivery of M/V “SITC CHENMING”

2022 December 2

18:25 Queues to pass through Bosporus Strait worse than past year - Lloyd's List Intelligence
18:07 e1 Marine, NAVTEK partner to develop hydrogen-powered car carrier vessel - H2 View
17:59 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:40 MacGregor introduces an electric transloading crane to complete the electric crane series
17:21 Wartsila to act as system integrator for Binary Marine Installation Solution
17:00 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural of Project 22220 leaves Murmansk for the first operational voyage
16:52 The ports in Szczecin and Swinoujscie cargo transshipments up by 9.4 percent in Jan-Nov 2022
16:24 GTT receives two orders from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of seven new LNG сarriers
15:53 15 empty containers at Keppel Terminal in the port of Singapore fall into the water due to squall 
15:46 Krasnoye Sormovo may be contracted for building river/sea class ships for Belarussian companies
15:29 Hyundai Heavy Industries Group to present 'ocean transformation' plans at CES 2023
15:07 Demand for Eastern Polygon traffic to exceed capacity by 70-80 million tonnes after 2025 - expert
14:58 Deal to resume Russian ammonia exports via Ukraine close – Reuters