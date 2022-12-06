2022 December 6 14:34

Large-scale ammonia cracker to enable 1 million tons of hydrogen imports via port of Rotterdam

An initiative of 18 companies led by the Port of Rotterdam Authority has kicked off a study into the possible establishment of a large-scale ammonia cracker to enable imports of 1 million tons of hydrogen per year for the decarbonization of industry and mobility.



The participants have commissioned Fluor to study possibilities for a large central cracking facility in the port area to convert imported ammonia back into 1 million tons of hydrogen per year. The hydrogen can then be used in the port or transported onwards via pipelines to facilitate decarbonization of other industrial clusters in North-West Europe. As a general rule, one million tons of green hydrogen can facilitate approximately 10 million tons of CO2-reductions.

Hydrogen and derivatives such as ammonia will play a key role in the energy transition to replace natural gas, as a raw material for industry and green chemistry, and to support sustainable transport. A large part of the hydrogen for North-West Europe will be imported, including in the form of ammonia, which is easier to ship than hydrogen.

In addition to the Port of Rotterdam Authority, the initiative also includes Air Liquide, Aramco, bp, Essent/ E.ON, ExxonMobil, Gasunie, GES, HES international, Koole Terminals, Linde, OCI, RWE, Shell, Sasol, Uniper, Vopak, and VTTI. The pre-feasibility study will look into the technical, economical, environmental and safety requirements of a large cracking facility. First results of the study are expected early 2023.