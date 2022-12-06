2022 December 6 14:26

Over a hundred of icebreaker assistance operations held in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland this winter navigation season

33 ships have been assisted over a day

33 ships have been assisted over the last day in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland this winter navigation season according to the Headquarters of the Baltic Sea Ports Authority. A total of 102 icebreaker assistance operations have been held in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland this winter navigation season.

