2022 December 6 13:24

CMES inks LoI for construction of up to six dual-fuel methanol-powered car carriers

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) said in a regulatory filing that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with China Merchants Industry for the construction of up to six dual-fuel 9,000 CEU methanol-powered Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC). The two companies will work together to finalize the design for the new vessels.

The letter of intent calls for a firm order for two vessels and an option for up to four additional vessels. Under the terms of the agreement, the first two newbuilds are expected for delivery no later than 2025, while the optional ships, if ordered, are slated for delivery in 2026.

China Merchants says the contract price of this series will not exceed $597 million.

It is planned for the ships’ main and auxiliary engines to be able to run on methanol. At the same time, the ships are planned to be fitted with energy-saving equipment such as shaft generators as well as shore power connections. At the same time, the vessels will be equipped with energy-saving equipment, such as shaft generators and medium and high-voltage shore power systems. The vessels will meet and exceed all IMO standards for new constructions.

In terms of design, the PCTCs will form part of the world’s largest car carrier fleet available on the market and would be integrated with advanced technological solutions.

CMES launched its China Merchants Guangzhou RoRo Shipping Company Limited (CMRORO) business in 2019 together with Guangzhou Automobile Group Business Co. The company holds 70% share in the joint venture while GAC holds the remaining 30%.

China Merchants Shenzhen RoRo Shipping Company Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CMRORO. Established in 1984, it is one of the first companies to be involved in Ro-Ro logistics in China.





