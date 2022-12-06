2022 December 6 09:13

DNV says more than 200 LNG-powered ships ordered this year - LNG Prime

Classification society DNV has added 17 more LNG dual-fuel ships to its Alternative Fuels Insight platform in November, boosting the total to more than 200 ships this year, according to LNG Prime.

According to Martin Wold, principal consultant at DNV, LNG-powered container vessels and car carriers constituted nearly two thirds of the 203 ship orders during this year.

The November count includes orders by CMA CGM, Matson, Sallaum Lines, Furetank and Algoma Central, and NYK Line.

“We also counted two more methanol-fueled orders in November,” Wold said.

Last month, DNV reported eight more LNG dual-fuel ship orders and said that orders for methanol-fueled ships outnumbered that of LNG for the first time ever.



DNV’s platform shows that 339 LNG-powered ships are already in operation while owners placed orders for 518 LNG-fueled vessels.



LNG-powered crude oil tankers now lead the way with 46 in operation, followed by 42 LNG-powered car and passenger ferries, 42 oil/chemical tankers, and 42 containerships.

As per vessels on order, LNG-powered containerships account for a big part of the orders with 176 units. Owners also ordered 106 car carriers, 52 bulk carriers, and 46 oil and chemical tankers.

These statistics do not include smaller inland vessels or dual-fuel LNG carriers.

Besides LNG-powered vessels, there are 41 bunkering vessels in operation and 21 on order, the platform shows.

In addition to 857 confirmed LNG-powered ships, there are also 143 LPG-powered ships, 82 methanol-fueled vessels, and 25 hydrogen-fueled vessels, according to the platform.