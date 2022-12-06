2022 December 6 09:14

Russian Railways increases shipments of imported containers on gondola cars from Primorye Territory in Russia’s Far East

Far Eastern Railways is actively employing the latest technology to load containers onto gondola cars.

The ongoing development of this technology made it possible for Far Eastern Railways to form and dispatch 6 trains carrying a total of 688 Twenty Foot Equivalent container units (TEUs) on 29 November 2022.

As the head of Far Eastern Railways Yevgeny Veide announced, this set a new record for the number of such trains.

Veide made the announcement about the new record on 1 December in Vladivostok, where he was attending a meeting on the transportation of imported goods through the ports of Russia’s Far East with representatives of forwarding companies and terminal complexes.

Russian Railways is not only continuing to develop the technology of dispatching containers using gondola cars, but also expanding the number of its terminals which specialise in this type of loading.

Thus, as part of the implementation of the programme "Far Eastern Railways – A Testing Ground for Advanced Development," test dispatches of trains have been launched, with each gondola car loaded with two 20-foot containers.

The introduction of this technology will make it possible to use the rolling stock efficiently and redistribute the loading of containers to fitting platforms at seaports and to gondola cars at the terminal sites in the hinterland.

In total, 98,600 TEUs were dispatched on fitting platforms and gondola cars from Primorye in November 2022, reported the Corporate Communications Service at Far Eastern Railways.