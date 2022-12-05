2022 December 5 18:00

Oboronlogistics reports stable growth of ferry traffic in November 2022

The indicators of ferry transportation carried out by the specialists of Oboronlogistics LLC in November 2022 demonstrate stable growth, according to the company’s press release.

There are currently four railway ferries operating on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line, operated by Oboronlogistics LLC: Ambal, Baltiysk, Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky.



As always, seats for cars on ferries from Ust-Luga to Baltiysk are reserved for a month in advance. In November 2022, railway ferries delivered 1,383 wagons to Kaliningrad (87,000 tons of cargo, which is 4,000 tons more than in October), including: construction materials – 46,200 tons; fuel and lubricants – 21,940 tons; rolling equipment – 14,000 tons (650 units); fertilizers – 7,000 tons; food products – 470 tons .



A significant part of the railway cargo in November consisted of construction materials, as well as other goods necessary to ensure the vital activity of the Kaliningrad region.



In November 2002, the universal bulk carriers Oboronlogistics involved on the line: Sparta and Sparta II increased the number of rolling equipment transported. In total, in November 2022, Sparta and Sparta II transported more than 16,000 tons of cargo, including: containers - 678 units (10,157 tons); rolling equipment – 211 units (1,144 tons); general cargo – (651 tons).



Since November 29, 2022, the vessels Sparta and Sparta II have started delivering cargo to Kaliningrad from the Large Port of St. Petersburg. The decision to change the port of departure was made to ensure more prompt delivery of goods to the Kaliningrad region. Currently, there is a redistribution of cargo traffic.



In November 2022, despite the deteriorating weather conditions of the winter period, the ferry line Crimea – Caucasus, on which the cargo and passenger ferries of Oboronlogistics: Maria and Lavrentiy are involved, continues stable operation. In total, these ferries made 240 round trips during the month (80 more round trips than in October), transported more than 10,000 vehicles and more than 12,000 passengers.