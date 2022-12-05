2022 December 5 18:27

ABP completes its annual Humber Oil Spill Incident Management Exercise

Associated British Ports (ABP), in partnership with cross sector stakeholders, successfully completed its annual Humber Oil Spill Incident Management Exercise (HUMEX) during November, according to ABP's release.

The exercise works to test the processes involved in managing an oil spill within the Humber. ABP is the Statutory and Competent Harbour Authority for the Humber Estuary and is responsible for ensuring the safety of marine operations within the ports and estuary. As part of its duty of care to the Humber, each year ABP Humber conduct an Incident Management Exercise to test the Oil Spill Contingency Plan “Humber Clean”.

The oil spill scenario was simulated on the release of approximately 5mt of DERV, east of the Immingham Oil Terminal, due to the rupture of an 80k litre road tanker at an adjacent site which entered the Estuary via the North Beck Drain. As in previous years, this was a fictional scenario used by the team and was not based on any actual incidents at the port.

Marine Response Centre team leaders worked on individual responsibilities to move through the exercise, testing the many processes in place to ensure a quick containment and management of the scenario.

As a first response to any notification of an oil spill, ABP Tier 1 teams can be deployed to tackle the spill. Adler and Allan operate as Tier 2 contractors for ABP, and upon their arrival would support the incident management team with containment and clear-up operations.

This training opportunity enabled ABP’s Marine Response Centre located at Grimsby Port Office to test many aspects of incident management including communications, ‘Send Word Now’ for cascaded alerts, and on this occasion, a limited management structure within the OSCP plan.