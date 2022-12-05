2022 December 5 17:26

PD Ports welcomes first vessel on new short sea service from Iberia

PD Ports has welcomed the first vessel call on a brand new, dedicated, service from Spain and Portugal into Teesport, according to the company's release.

The Kristin Schepers, a vessel capable of carrying 800 containers, arrived at Teesport on Tuesday after a four-day sailing from Aveiro in Portugal to discharge containerised cargo for onward distribution via PD Ports’ dedicated road haulage fleet.

The new route, which also includes port calls in Rotterdam, Cadiz, Setubal and Tilbury, is currently running fortnightly and will increase frequency to once a week in the new year, demonstrating the growing demand for global shippers to use Teesport as the gateway into the UK.

The introduction of the new service demonstrates effective collaboration between both PD Ports and Ellerman to meet market demands and exceed customer expectations by offering an unrivalled service.



With an anticipated 70% growth in container volumes predicted by 2029, PD Ports continues to make significant investment in its infrastructure and technology at Teesport to meet market demand.

This includes the development of the Northern Gateway Container terminal – set to triple overall container handling capacity – and the introduction of an efficient automated gate system which reduces paperwork and improves the speed, visibility and accuracy of operations.