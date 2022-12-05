  • Home
    Icebreaker assistance season begins in the port of Azov on December 7

    The decision is made in view of ice formation in the port’s water area

    The season of icebreaker assistance in the port of Azov begins on 7 December 2022. The relevant Order has been signed by Harbour Master Vladimir Bragin.

    Three line icebreakers will operate this winter navigation season: Kapitan Moshkin, Kapitan Deidov and Kapitan Chudinov as well as two tugs, Fanagoria and Georgy Sedov.

    Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.

    About assistance period in the navigation of 2021-2022 lasted for 65. 2,301 ships were escorted with average daily number of 35.4 units.

