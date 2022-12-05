2022 December 5 16:17

Rosmorport to sign agreement with Gazpromneft Marine Bunker for supply of 10,000 tonnes of LNG to bunker ships in Ust-Luga

Initial contract value announced at RUB 628.46 million

FSUE Rosmorport has announced the results of the request for quotation to select an organization for supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for bunkering of ships in the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region). There were two bidders: Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC (Saint-Petersburg, operator of Gazprom Neft’s marine bunkering business) and LNG Trade LLC (Moscow). Since the latter one failed to provide the complete package of documents, it was decided to sign a contract with Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, according to the unified information system for procurement.

Initial (maximum) contract price was set at RUB 628.46 million. Up to 10 thousand tonnes of fuel should be supplied for bunkering of ships in the port of Ust-Luga in 2023‒2024.

In mid-September 2022, FSUE Rosmorport and Gazpromneft-Marine Bunker, operator of Gazprom Neft’s marine bunkering business, signed an agreement on supply of liquefied natural gas for bunkering of Russia's first eco-ferries Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky operating between the ports of Baltiysk (Kaliningrad Region) and Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region).

Russia’s first LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev commenced LNG transportation and LNG bunkering in the ports of the Baltic Sea in September 2022. The 5,800 m³ LNG bunkering ship has a hull adjusted to climate specifics of the North-West Region. It can sail in one-year old ice of up to 0.8 m thick.

Gazprom Neft is a vertically integrated oil company primarily engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, refining, and the production and sale of petroleum products. Gazprom Neft is one of Russia’s three major companies in terms of oil production and refining. The company numbers over 70 companies producing, refining and selling oil.

