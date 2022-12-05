2022 December 5 15:46

"Zykh" Ship Repair and Construction Yard completes the overhaul of the dry-cargo ship for ASCO

The overhaul of the vessel "Huseyn Javid", owned by “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC (ASCO) has been accomplished, according to the company's release.

The main and auxiliary engines and machinery (pumps) of the vessel have been repaired at the "Zykh" Ship Repair and Construction Yard. At the same time, pipe installation, electrical installation, radio navigation, automation, and hull welding work were performed on board the vessel.

Moreover, covered and above-water parts of the vessel were thoroughly sandblasted using abrasive sand and painted, and the accommodation and service rooms have been repaired as per modern requirements.

After the completion of the repair, the vessel successfully passed the relevant checks and was put into operation.

The first voyage of the ship loaded with carbamide was the port of Bekdash (Turkmenistan).

The vessel with a length of 108.33 meters and a width of 16.74 meters has a carrying capacity of 5200 tons.