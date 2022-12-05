2022 December 5 14:59

Nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural of Project 22220 commenced operation in the Kara Sea

Image source: Atomflot's Telegram channel

The second serial nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, Ural, has commenced operation in the Kara Sea, FSUE Atomflot (a company of Rosatom) wrote in its Telegram channel.

The ceremonies of raising RF flag on the Ural icebreaker and launching of the Yakutia icebreaker were held at Baltiysky Zavod on 22 November 2022. The President of the Russian Federation attended the ceremonies via videoconference. Ural left Saint-Petersburg for its homeport Murmansk on 23 November 2022. The icebreaker left Murmansk base of FSUE Atomflot for the first operational voyage on 2 December 2022. According to Atomflot’s statement, the crew of the multipurpose nuclear-powered icebreaker will operate in the Ob-Yenisei area of the Kara Sea.

Ural is the third ship of Project 22220 built by Baltiysky Zavod shipyard. Laid down on 25 July 2016, it was launched on 26 May 2019. The ship is to be delivered to FSUE Atomflot in November 2022. The construction was supervised by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

Under the contract with Rosatom, Baltiysky Zavod will build five icebreakers of Project 22220. The lead icebreaker Arktika and the first serial icebreaker Sibir have already been put into operation. The shipyard is currently building the Yakutia and the Chukotka. Their delivery is scheduled for 2024 and 2026 accordingly.

Multipurpose nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 ships are the world’s largest and most powerful icebreaking ships. Icebreakers of 22220 design will form the basis of Russia’s civil icebreaking fleet in the near time.

Key particulars of Project 22220: LOA - 173.3 m (160 m, DWL), beam - 34 m (33 m, DWL), depth – 15.2 m; height - 52 m; draft (DWL) - 10.5 m; minimum draft – 9.2 m; maximum icebreaking capability - 2.8-meter-thick ice (at full capacity and speed of 1.5-2 knots); designated service life - 40 years, crew - 53.

Their key task is to ensure year-round navigation in the western Arctic, escorting of ships in shallow areas of the Yenisei estuary and the Gulf of Ob, towing of ships and floating facilities in ice-covered and ice-free waters; participation in rescue operations in ice-covered and ice-free waters. The icebreakers are built to RS class.

