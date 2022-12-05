2022 December 5 13:30

Magdalena Bosson becomes the new CEO of Ports of Stockholm’s

On 1st January, Magdalena Bosson will become the new Ports of Stockholm Chief Executive Officer, according to the company's release.

Magdalena has many years extensive experience from her previous roles, which include Transport Department Director at Stockholm City Council, Chief Executive Officer at Familjebostäder, Deputy County Governor of the County Administrative Board of Stockholm, Municipality of Huddinge Deputy Director and most recently as Stockholm City Mangager.



Thomas Andersson, who has been Ports of Stockholm CEO for four years, will now take the post of Executive Director of the City of Stockholm Development Administration.



Thomas leaves Ports of Stockholm on 14th December, with Alexandra Lindström, the current Chief Financial Officer at the company stepping in as temporary CEO until 1st January, when Magdalena takes up her new position.