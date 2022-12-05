2022 December 5 12:40

Wartsila Cargo Handling and Fuel Supply Systems selected for world’s largest LPG/Midsize gas carriers

The efficiency and advanced design of the technology group Wartsila’s Cargo Handling and LPG Fuel Supply systems have again been validated with a major order. These solutions have been selected for two LPG/Midsize gas carrier vessels being built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea for EXMAR LPG, a joint venture between EXMAR, a multi-disciplinary maritime and offshore solutions provider and Seapeak. The order was included in Wartsila’s order book in December 2022.

The 46,000 m3 capacity vessels will be the largest of their kind in the world, and there is an option for two additional ships as well. Wartsila recently supplied a similar scope of solutions for a series of EXMAR vessels built at the Jiangnan shipyard in China.

The Wartsila equipment is scheduled to be delivered to the yard in the latter part of 2023.