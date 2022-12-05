2022 December 5 12:12

Ice conditions of mild winder type expected in the Gulf of Finland this navigation season

Ice formation in the Neva Bay and adjacent areas expected to begin in the second decade of December

Ice conditions of warm (mild) winder type are expected in the Gulf of Finland in the navigation season of 2022-2023. Average ice thickness is expected in most areas. The ice forecast for the navigation season of 2022-2023 in the Gulf of Finland has been published by the Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

Ice formation in the Neva Bay and adjacent areas expected to begin in the second decade of December. It is forecasted to be slow in the beginning and to intensify in January.

Floating ice is expected to reach the longitude of Moshchny island in the second decade of January, the longitude of Gogland island – in the end of January.

The ice situation is expected to maximize in early March with the fast ice of 30-50 centimeters thick to reach the longitude of the Tolbukhin lighthouse. Further, drifting ridged ice of 25-35 centimeters thick is to prevail up to the longitude of Moshchny island.

Drifting ice of 25-40 centimeters, ridged in some areas, up to 8-10 points, is to be seen up to the longitude of Gogland island, with brash ice of 10 – 25 centimeters – up to the longitude of Tallin. Further on, nilas is to form with its edge to run along the longitude of Mokhni island.