  • 2022 December 5 11:40

    ASCO’s dry-cargo ship Huseyn Javid resumes operation after major overhaul

    Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO) says the overhaul of its vessel "Huseyn Javid" has been completed.

    The main and auxiliary engines and machinery (pumps) of the vessel have been repaired at the "Zykh" Ship Repair and Construction Yard. At the same time, pipe installation, electrical installation, radio navigation, automation, and hull welding work were performed on board the vessel.

    Moreover, covered and above-water parts of the vessel were thoroughly sandblasted using abrasive sand and painted, and the accommodation and service rooms have been repaired as per modern requirements.

    After the completion of the repair, the vessel successfully passed the relevant checks and was put into operation.

    The ship loaded with carbamide made its first voyage to the port of Bekdash (Turkmenistan).

    It is worth noting that the vessel with a length of 108.33 meters and a width of 16.74 meters has a carrying capacity of 5200 tons.

