2022 December 5 09:41

EMA and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore invite interested parties to submit proposals to build, own and operate low or zero-carbon power generation and bunkering solutions in Jurong Island

Singapore’s National Hydrogen Strategy was launched at the Singapore International Energy Week 2022, according to MPA's release. A key thrust of the strategy is for Singapore to experiment with the use of advanced hydrogen technologies that are on the cusp of commercial readiness.

To this end, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) are inviting interested parties to submit proposals under an Expression of Interest (EOI) to build, own and operate low or zero-carbon power generation and bunkering solutions in Jurong Island, Singapore.

Low or zero-carbon hydrogen has the potential to support Singapore’s decarbonisation efforts and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Interested parties are invited to submit their proposals by 30 April 2023, 2359 hrs (Singapore time).

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is a statutory board under the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry.

MPA was established on 2 February 1996 with the mission to develop Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre, and to advance and safeguard Singapore’s strategic maritime interests. MPA is the driving force behind Singapore’s port and maritime development, taking on the roles of port authority, port regulator, port planner, international maritime centre champion and national maritime representative. MPA partners with industry and other agencies to enhance safety, security and environmental protection in our port waters, facilitate port operations and growth, expand the cluster of maritime ancillary services, and promote maritime R&D and manpower development. MPA is responsible for the overall development and growth of the Port of Singapore. In 2021, Singapore remained as the world’s busiest transhipment hub with a container throughput of 37.5 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs).