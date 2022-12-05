2022 December 5 09:29

Throughput of Eisk seaport totaled 3.77 million tonnes

As of 1 December 2022, throughput of Eisk seaport totaled 3.77 million tonnes, IAA PortNews correspondent cite Mikhail Ozheredov, Deputy Director of Rosmorport’s Azov-Black Basin Branch, as saying at the regional meeting on ice assistance.

In the reported period, 816 calls were registered in the port. In 2021, the port handled 4.28 million tonnes, the number of calls totaled 987 units.

By the end of the year, the port is expected to total 4.2 million tonnes.