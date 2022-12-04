2022 December 4 11:42

Busole project awarded in the ESG Innovator competition

Busole is a project that strengthens Baltic Hub’s position as a leading “local citizen” and good neighbour among companies operating in Gdansk and throughout the Tri-City



"Our grant competition “Busole 2021” has been awarded in the “ESG Innovator” competition, organized by Polskie Stowarzyszenie ESG in category S- Innovation in the social area. The organizers recognized that “Busole” is a project that strengthens Baltic Hub’s position as a leading “local citizen” and good neighbour among companies operating in Gdansk and throughout the Tri-City. The award was accepted on behalf of the Baltic Hub by Dominika Million, Director of Sustainability," CSR news release said.



"This project is extremely important for us, because it is in our DNA from the very beginning to support the projects of local residents and their initiatives in the fields of culture, environment, education, local history and prevention of exclusion of certain social groups. We operate among local communities and together with them we want to build the future of our neighbouring districts."



