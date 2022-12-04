  • Home
  • 2022 December 4 10:02

    Hupac announces new rail connection Antwerp Combinant and Duisburg

    Hupac strengthens its network with a new connection between Antwerp and Duisburg.

    Starting from Dec. 12, 2022, the new train service between Antwerp Combinant terminal and 2 Duisburg terminals – DKT and DIT – will run three times per week and direction and will offer:

    via Duisburg DKT: a new stable and reliable solution between Antwerp and 2 main hubs in central Germany, Schkopau & Schwarzheide
    via Duisburg DIT: an increase of frequency between Antwerp and various destinations in southeast Europe such as Vienna, Budapest, Ploiesti (Romania), Pancevo (Serbia), Stara Zagora (Bulgaria), Halkali (Turkey).

