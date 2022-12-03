2022 December 3 15:49

Schedule reliability continues on its upwards trend - Sea-Intelligence

Global schedule reliability improved by 6.6% month-on-month in October 2022 and reached 52.0%

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 135 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including October 2022. As the report itself is quite comprehensive and covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers, this press release will only cover the global highlights from the full report.

Global schedule reliability improved by 6.6 percentage points M/M in October 2022 and reached 52.0%. The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals has also been improving consistently since the start of the year. In October 2022, average delay improved once again, dropping by another -0.31 days M/M to 5.56 days. Average delay is now consistently below the 6-day mark and is closer to the 2020 level than the 2021 one.

With schedule reliability of 56.4%, Maersk was the most reliable carrier in October 2022, followed by MSC with 52.7%. CMA CGM was the only other carrier above 50%. The remaining carriers were very close to each other, all recording schedule reliability of 40%-50%. Wan Hai recorded the lowest schedule reliability of 41.6%. All of the top-14 carriers recorded a M/M as well as a Y/Y improvement in schedule reliability. In fact, all of these carriers recorded double-digit Y/Y improvements, with 9 of those carriers recording improvements of over 20 percentage points.