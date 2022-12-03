2022 December 3 09:34

SITC accepts delivery of M/V “SITC CHENMING”

The vessel was built at YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group's shipyard





Photo credit: SITC



On December 2, 2022, the online Delivery Ceremony of M/V “SITC CHENMING” was successfully held by SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (SITC) and YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group Ltd (YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group).During the construction of “SITC CHENMING”, under the background of normalization of epidemic prevention and control, the two sides promote each other and develop together, always maintain a close and good cooperative relationship. All the relevant parties kept working hard together, overcoming the difficulty of epidemic, finally, all the building tasks was completed on time and perfectly.After the delivery, "SITC CHENMING" will be quickly put into SITC lines to provide customers with better services.