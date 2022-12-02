2022 December 2 18:25

Queues to pass through Bosporus Strait worse than past year - Lloyd's List Intelligence

In November, the average daily number of ships waiting in the anchorages north and south of the strait totalled 439, according to Lloyd's List Intelligence vessel-tracking data.

That compares with a daily average of 365 in November 2021, an increase of about 20% on a year-on-year measure.

On 2 November 2022 Russia announced the retur to implementation of the Black Sea grain corridor deal having obtained written guarantees from Ukraine on the non-use of the humanitarian corridor for military operations against the Russian Federation.

On 30 October 2022, Russia officially informed UN Secretary-General António Guterres about its decision to suspend its involvement in the Black Sea Grain Initiative due to an attack on ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet. According to the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, the ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet involved in ensuring safety of the ‘grain corridor’ were attacked on 29 October 2022.

On 22 July 2022, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the UN signed an agreement to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor for commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. The agreement is in force for 120 days and can be extended upon expiry. The first ship with Ukrainian grain left Odesa on August 1.

More photos of the Bosporus Strait at PortNews special project >>>>