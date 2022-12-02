  • Home
  • 2022 December 2 17:59

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and Hydraulic Engineering Facilities

    • Glavgosexpertiza approves fitting of Kochetkovsky and Veselosky hydrosystems with new equipment  
    • Throughput capacity of port Vysotsk to grow by 1.5 million tonnes with new section of border checkpoint
    • Anti-filtration curtains of Bagayevsky hydrosystem is 85% completed
    • CPC Marine Terminal: SPM-2 is ready for operation
    • Yakutia Government developed roadmap for development of Tiksy seaport
    • 28 ships including 12 dredgers involved in dredging at Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal
    • Investments in wastewater treatment facility at Posiet port in Primorye totaled RUB 58 million

    Shipping and Logistics

    Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

    • Yantar shipyard contracted to build second ice-class ship of Project MPSV06М
    • Draft rules for development and approval of labor input standards in shipbuilding
    • Yantar Scientific Research Center produced ship components under import substitution programme
    • Crab catcher Omolon of Project 03141 is being prepare for trials  
    • Lead trawler of Project KMT02.02, Dmitry Kozharsky left for sea trials in the Baltic Sea
    • Adjustment is planned for construction schedule and cost of CNF11CPD ferries for Vanino-Kholmsk line
    • Kasimovsky River Port LLC to repair two ships for Moscow Canal’ Ryazan Branch
    • Waiting list for civil ship repair in Arkhangelsk Region is 2‒3.5 years long
    • Krasnoye Sormovo may be contracted for building river/sea class ships for Belarussian companies

     

2022 December 2

18:25 Queues to pass through Bosporus Strait worse than past year - Lloyd's List Intelligence
18:07 e1 Marine, NAVTEK partner to develop hydrogen-powered car carrier vessel - H2 View
17:59 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:40 MacGregor introduces an electric transloading crane to complete the electric crane series
17:21 Wartsila to act as system integrator for Binary Marine Installation Solution
17:00 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural of Project 22220 leaves Murmansk for the first operational voyage
16:52 The ports in Szczecin and Swinoujscie cargo transshipments up by 9.4 percent in Jan-Nov 2022
16:24 GTT receives two orders from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of seven new LNG сarriers
15:53 15 empty containers at Keppel Terminal in the port of Singapore fall into the water due to squall 
15:46 Krasnoye Sormovo may be contracted for building river/sea class ships for Belarussian companies
15:29 Hyundai Heavy Industries Group to present 'ocean transformation' plans at CES 2023
15:07 Demand for Eastern Polygon traffic to exceed capacity by 70-80 million tonnes after 2025 - expert
14:58 Deal to resume Russian ammonia exports via Ukraine close – Reuters
14:24 Freeport LNG delays restart target to end of year amid US regulatory hurdles - S&P Global
13:55 FSUE Rosmorport supports 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress as its General Partner
13:13 Giant wave kills passenger and injures four on new Viking cruise ship - TradeWinds
12:56 Aker BP’s Board approves field development projects
12:31 Waiting list for civil ship repair in Arkhangelsk Region is 2‒3.5 years long
11:52 Indian port operator orders three Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes to electrify bulk handling
11:35 LR authorised to carry out certification activities for non-SOLAS ships in Italy
11:26 A batch of reefer containers delivered to Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port
11:03 Singapore and Netherlands accept IMO Convention amendments
10:58 Accelleron launches new all-inclusive service agreement for auxiliary engine turbochargers
10:35 Sempra announces sale and purchase agreement with INEOS for Port Arthur LNG Phase 1
09:44 Winter-spring navigation season begins on the Northern Sea Route
09:40 NYK concludes investment and strategic partnership agreements with Pertamina
09:15 Rosmorport receives new certificate of conformity of Novorossiysk VTS

2022 December 1

18:07 Plans for increased gas extraction from Oseberg approved
17:56 Court confiscates FESCO shares owned by Ziyavudin Magomedov
17:23 ClassNK issues AiP for a dual fuel generator engine using hydrogen gas as fuel
16:57 New supply chain R&D project aims to revolutionise zero-emissions shipbuilding
16:35 KSOE wins 399.9 bln-won order for 2 ethane carriers - Yonhap
16:27 Eurochem held public hearings on engineering communications project for methanol plant in Leningrad Region
15:03 Unionized workers at the three shipbuilders of Hyundai Heavy Industries to go on joint strike - BusinessKorea
14:39 Adjustment is planned for construction schedule and cost of CNF11CPD ferries for Vanino-Kholmsk line
14:15 Road access to Brazil's busiest Paranagua port cut off by landslide - Reuters
14:08 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 48, 2022
14:03 Anemoi renews Rotor Sail testing base with Port of Blyth
13:36 ESL Shipping sells agency business in Sweden to GAC
13:18 Oboronlogistics’ ships start operating on Kaliningrad – Great Port of Saint-Petersburg line
13:12 ONE to launch a new weekly service between India and the UAE
12:56 A new first regular train connection launched from the Croatian port of Rijeka and Enns in Austria
11:50 Russian Railways' network loading in 11M’2022 fell by 3.6%, year-on-year, to 1.13 billion tonnes
11:42 King Abdulaziz Port welcomes first ever Grimaldi RoRo vessel
11:13 Shell signs agreement with Alfa Laval to develop a Gas Combustion Unit for hydrogen boil-off gas
10:34 Singapore accepts amendments to the International Maritime Organization Convention
10:13 Stena Line chooses Nowhere Networks's solution for 32 of its ships
09:39 Draft law on transportation of Russian cargo by domestic ship owners can be temporarily withdrawn from consideration

2022 November 30

18:11 duisport and VITRONIC present solution for automatic detection of containers
17:54 New report identifies pathway for £75bn for UK shipping's energy transition
17:37 RF Federation Council approved amendments into Federal Law regulating passage of foreign warships across NSR
17:23 A.P. Moller - Maersk opens integrated logistics park at Port Qasim in Pakistan
17:02 European shipowners welcome the provisional agreement on the EU ETS maritime
16:53 ABS launches a new maritime software company dedicated to fleet operations
16:28 WinGD becomes the first marine engine designer to gain cybersecurity type approval for its engine control system
16:06 Russian-Chinese trade may reach $160 billion by December - Federal Customs Service
15:56 Maritime partners orders Rix Industries’ m2h2 reformers for the world’s first methanol/hydrogen fuel cell-powered towboat
15:18 Lead processing trawler of KMT02.02 design leaves for sea trials in the Baltic Sea
14:29 Oil shipment from CPC Marine Terminal fell by 3.8% by mid-November
13:34 USC suggests that infrastructure involving berth-connected ships should be developed in the Arctic