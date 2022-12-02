-
2022 December 2 17:59
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering Facilities
- Glavgosexpertiza approves fitting of Kochetkovsky and Veselosky hydrosystems with new equipment
- Throughput capacity of port Vysotsk to grow by 1.5 million tonnes with new section of border checkpoint
- Anti-filtration curtains of Bagayevsky hydrosystem is 85% completed
- CPC Marine Terminal: SPM-2 is ready for operation
- Yakutia Government developed roadmap for development of Tiksy seaport
- 28 ships including 12 dredgers involved in dredging at Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal
- Investments in wastewater treatment facility at Posiet port in Primorye totaled RUB 58 million
Shipping and Logistics
- Draft law on transportation of Russian cargo by domestic ship owners can be temporarily withdrawn from consideration
- North-South ITC cargo traffic via Astrakhan Region rose by 7% in January-October 2022
- Delo Group received first regular ferry from Turkey in Novorossiysk
- Shipment of containers from Far East ports by Russian Railways’ network increased to nearly 3,500 TEU per day
- TransContainer disclosed the amount of its transaction on acquisition of Sakhalin Shipping Company
- Railway transportation of containers to North-West ports in 10M’22 fell by 61% YoY
- Russian Railways extends 20.7-pct discount for transportation of containers in open-top railway cars from the Far East ports
- Oboronlogistics’ ships start operating on Kaliningrad – Great Port of Saint-Petersburg line
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Yantar shipyard contracted to build second ice-class ship of Project MPSV06М
- Draft rules for development and approval of labor input standards in shipbuilding
- Yantar Scientific Research Center produced ship components under import substitution programme
- Crab catcher Omolon of Project 03141 is being prepare for trials
- Lead trawler of Project KMT02.02, Dmitry Kozharsky left for sea trials in the Baltic Sea
- Adjustment is planned for construction schedule and cost of CNF11CPD ferries for Vanino-Kholmsk line
- Kasimovsky River Port LLC to repair two ships for Moscow Canal’ Ryazan Branch
- Waiting list for civil ship repair in Arkhangelsk Region is 2‒3.5 years long
- Krasnoye Sormovo may be contracted for building river/sea class ships for Belarussian companies
Другие новости по темам: shipping, shipbuilding, ship repair, logistics, hydraulic engineering installations