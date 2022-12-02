2022 December 2 17:21

Wartsila to act as system integrator for Binary Marine Installation Solution

The technology group Wartsila has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Texas based Bleutec Industries. The agreement covers Wartsila’s role as the system integrator for Bleutec’s innovative Binary Marine Installation Solution (BMIS). The BMIS is a cost-effective, Jones Act compliant alternative to the more expensive heavy-lift jack-up Wind Turbine Installation Vessels currently being utilised by offshore wind contractors in Europe.

The BMIS model will be built around a combined vessel spread comprising of a Piling Installation Vessel, a WTIVLight and Service Operation Vessels. The Piling Installation Vessel will feature a gantry crane capable of lifting up to 4500 MT, a hydraulic hammer, and deck space for the piles. The WTIVLight will be capable of installing wind turbines of up to 22 MW, while the Service Operation Vessels will provide the necessary accommodation and crew support services for working in depths of up to 60 metres. All vessels are designed to be powered by Wartsila dual-fuel engines paired with Wartsila’s hybrid Battery Energy Storage Systems and will incorporate the latest advances in Dynamic Positioning.



The vessels will comply with the Jones Act, the law regulating maritime commerce in U.S. waters and between U.S. ports, and will be constructed and flagged in the USA. They will employ U.S. mariners and crews supporting the U.S. offshore wind industry.

Deployment is expected to take place during the early part of 2026.



Wärtsilä is one of the global leaders in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. In 2021, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.