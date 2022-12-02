2022 December 2 15:53

15 empty containers at Keppel Terminal in the port of Singapore fall into the water due to squall

On 1 December 2022, at about 1500 hours, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was informed that 15 empty containers at Keppel Terminal had fallen from the wharf into the water as a result of strong winds during a squall, according to MPA's release.

There are no reported injuries and no immediate impact to port operations.

MPA has deployed two patrol crafts to monitor and cordon off the affected area to facilitate recovery work by PSA Corporation Ltd.

MPA’s Port Operations Control Centre has restricted all vessel movements in the vicinity of Keppel Terminal until the containers are recovered.

