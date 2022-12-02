2022 December 2 15:46

Krasnoye Sormovo may be contracted for building river/sea class ships for Belarussian companies

Telegram channel of Mikhail Pershin

Modernization of Belarus’ cargo fleet will let the country expand its export geography

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) may be contracted for building river/sea class ships for Belarussian companies, Mikhail Pershin, General Director of the shipyard, wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, Nizhny Novgorod Governor Gleb Nikitin discussed the prospective transport projects with Belorussian partners on 1 December 2022. “There are plans to expand cooperation in railway transportation and in construction of cargo ships for Belorussian companies at Krasnoye Sormovo. Orders for one or two river/sea class ships are under discussion. The talks will continue in working order,” he wrote.

The delegation of Belarus visited the production facilities of Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard and one of the dry cargo ships of Project RSD59. “Belarusian companies are interested in upgrading their cargo fleet, which will let expand their export geography,” he added.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety.