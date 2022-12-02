2022 December 2 13:55

FSUE Rosmorport supports 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress as its General Partner

The company’s order for project and repair dredging is expected to grow in 2023

FSUE Rosmorport supports the 6th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging” as its General Partner. Every year, Rosmorport provides its support to the event and to the Forum of Dredging Companies which is scheduled for the first day of the Congress.

The scope of dredging undertaken by FSUE Rosmorport under port infrastructure projects is growing steadily. The bulk of works are conducted in the water area of Ust-Luga: completion of dredging at the terminal of Novotrans Active, works at the port infrastructure facilities of Ultramar, construction of a terminal for mineral fertilizers for Eurochem Terminal Ust-Luga, works at the terminal of RusChemAlliance (processing and liquefaction of natural gas). Considerable works are planned in the port of Tuapse. The scope of dredging under the above mentioned projects will total 10.8 million cbm. The scope of repair dredging planned by FSUE Rosmorport for 2023 is 18 million cbm, nearly twice as much as in 2022.

Thus, FSUE Rosmorport is still the main customer of dredging works in seaports of Russia.

The Congress will be held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow, on 15-16 February 2023. The Congress is organized by PortNews Media Group and Hydrotechnika magazine. The event will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom and Natsrybresurs.

The Congress will combine the 10th International Forum of Dredging Companies (February 15) and the 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (February 16). The industry focused exhibition will be organized in the lounge. A reception will be held by the Congress Organization Committee in the end of the first day.

