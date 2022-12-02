2022 December 2 13:13

Giant wave kills passenger and injures four on new Viking cruise ship - TradeWinds

A huge wave has smashed into a Viking Ocean Cruises vessel off Argentina, killing one person and injuring four more, according to TradeWinds's release.

The accident involving the 378-berth Viking Polaris (built 2022) happened on Wednesday off Ushuaia and was reported by the company and the Argentinian court system on Thursday.



AFP reported that the wave broke several glass panels on the Antarctic cruise ship as it was sailing south of Cape Horn in the middle of a storm late in the evening.

The vessel was 3,200 km south of Buenos Aires, a Viking source said from Norway.



Four other passengers were treated by the ship's medical personnel but did not have life-threatening injuries.

The damage to the new ship was described as minor, but no further details were given.

The Viking Polaris returned on Wednesday to Ushaia. The vessel debuted in September after being delivered by Vard in Norway. The vessel has the capacity for 256 crew.



Argentina’s naval police said an investigation into the accident was “settled” in the federal court of the province of Tierra del Fuego, but gave no other information.

Viking itself said it is investigating what happened and was working with passengers and crew members to organise their return trips.

The Viking Polaris has other trips planned for the southern summer season.





