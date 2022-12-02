2022 December 2 11:52

Indian port operator orders three Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes to electrify bulk handling

Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd (Bothra Shipping) has ordered three all-electric Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes for their bulk terminals at the Port of Kakinada, on the central eastern coast of India. The order was booked in September 2022 and the eco-efficient cranes will be delivered in the second quarter of 2023, according to the company's release.

The Bothra Group of companies are international logistics service providers based in India. Its subsidiary Bothra Shipping is a major Indian port operator, delivering end-to-end customized solutions for a wide range of cargo. Bothra Group of companies owns and operates an 8 million metric tons per annum mechanized coal handling terminal (Kakinada Deep Water Port Coal Terminal) and a 6 million metric tons per annum fertilizer handling terminal (Kakinada Deep Water Port Fertilizer Terminal). With the new Generation 6 cranes it aims to increase bulk handling rate at the terminals, while reducing local carbon emissions and increasing operational performance.

The three new cranes are Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald ESP.7B Mobile Harbor Cranes, with a working radius of 51 m and a capacity of 125 t. The berths associated with the terminals in Kakinada Seaport are well-equipped with high-tension electrical points, to which these cranes can be connected. The cranes rely on an external power supply without an onboard diesel generator set. This drive system enables higher efficiency and lowers operational costs while simultaneously reducing noise and exhaust emissions. The cranes feature a four-rope hoist system that gives them a 63 t grab load curve for high bulk handling rates. In cooperation with Konecranes India, Bothra Shipping will receive on-site technical support as they integrate the cranes into their operations.



This order is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes’ continuous work to decrease the carbon footprints of our customers. From eco-optimizing diesel drives, to hybridization and fully-electrified fleets, we will continue to do more with less.

