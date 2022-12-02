2022 December 2 11:35

LR authorised to carry out certification activities for non-SOLAS ships in Italy

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has been awarded the status of a Notified Body by the Italian Ministry for Infrastructures, with the authorisation to carry out certification activities for non-SOLAS Italian flagged ships. The authorisation follows the Recognised Organisation (RO) status awarded to LR by the Italian Administration in May 2019.

The new status will enable LR to act as ‘Organismo notificato’ or ‘Notified Body’, which gives the authorisation to issue technical statements such as a ‘Statement for Sea Trial’ (the authorisation to hold a sea trial for new construction vessels) and ‘Fitness to be Towed’, to the Italian Coast Guard. The authorisation will also allow LR to issue statutory certification for non-convention ships such as fishing boats, ferries and tugs.

Earlier this year, LR marked the milestone of 150 years Italy with the landmark delivery of the Discovery Princess cruise ship, the 75th vessel to be built to LR class by one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, Fincantieri and celebrates a relationship between the two organisations dating back to 1990.