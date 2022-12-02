2022 December 2 11:26

A batch of reefer containers delivered to Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port

Investments exceeded RUB 814 million

Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port says it has welcomed M/V Ocean Dragon with a batch of new reefer containers acquired by Vladivostok Fish Terminal LLC, resident No1 of Free Port of Vladivostok. The equipment is delivered under the project on creation of refrigerating and storage infrastructure for handling and storing of fish products.

In October 2022, operator of the fish terminal and the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation have signed a supplementary agreement to the agreement on the activities of the FPV resident that foresees the purchase of containers. Total investments exceed RUB 814 million.

According to earlier statements, the supplementary agreement foresees the purchase of 100 container units.

With Maersk, MSC, Hapag-Lloyd and other operators having left Russia, deficit of containers in the country can reach about 300,000 TEU, Aleksandr Isurin, President of PJSC TransContainer, said earlier on the sidelines of TransRussia conference. Taking into account the industry support measures, the shortage forecast has reduced to 77 thousand units.

Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port JSC is one of the leading ports in Russia’s Far East able to handle up to 5 million tonnes of cargo per year including more than 200,000 TEUs. It is located on the southern coast of the nonfreezing Zolotoi Rog Bay. The quay line of 10 berths which is 2,020 m long, 10 km of railway lines and 3 locomotives enable the company to handle 71 wagons per day.

In 2021, Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 507 thousand tonnes of fish cargo including 181 thousand tonnes of containerized cargo. Exports totaled 114 thousand tonnes of fish products in containers.

Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port is operated by Vladivostok Fish Terminal LLC, key resident of Free Port of Vladivostok.

