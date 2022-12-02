2022 December 2 11:03

Singapore and Netherlands accept IMO Convention amendments

Singapore and the Netherlands have become the latest countries to accept amendments to the Convention on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) which will expand the size of the Council, extend the term of its Members, and recognize three additional language texts as authentic versions of the Convention, according to IMO's release.

Mr. Eng Dih Teo, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, deposited Singapore's instrument of acceptance with IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim during a visit to IMO (30 November).

Mr. Paul van Gurp, Head of Division, Unit Maritime Shipping, Directorate-General for Civil Aviation and Maritime Affairs Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, and Ms. Inge F.M. Boers, Alternate Permanent Representative to the IMO, deposited the Netherlands instrument of acceptance with Secretary-General Lim at IMO (1 December).

The amendments have now been accepted by seven States: Honduras, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Singapore and Spain. The amendments were adopted at the 32nd session of the IMO Assembly held in December 2021. They require acceptance by two thirds of the IMO Membership (117 Member States based on the current number of 175 Member States) for entry into force.