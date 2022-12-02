2022 December 2 10:58

Accelleron launches new all-inclusive service agreement for auxiliary engine turbochargers

Accelleron have launched an all-inclusive service agreement for auxiliary engine turbochargers that streamlines maintenance procedures and eliminates unexpected costs, according to the company's release. Turbo AuxiliaryCare provides ship owners and ship managers with peace of mind that vessels can undergo necessary auxiliary engine turbocharger maintenance as and when required, with minimal administrative burden, at a fixed price.

By providing event-based maintenance, inclusive of all spare parts, labor, and transport Turbo AuxiliaryCare customers gain full financial predictability, enabling them to accurately plan for future servicing without unexpected costs. In addition, the Turbo AuxiliaryCare service agreement is flexible with respect to the covered equipment. When the customer’s fleet of vessels changes, the coverage of Turbo AuxiliaryCare can be adapted accordingly, providing further peace of mind.

The Turbo AuxiliaryCare service agreement significantly reduces the administrative burden. The procurement process is largely simplified by removing multiple purchase orders, contracts, and invoices usually encountered when coordinating maintenance jobs for a moving, global fleet. This is achieved through Turbo AuxiliaryCare customers having a single point of contact at Accelleron who coordinate all maintenance activities, with only one purchase order and invoice issued for each servicing event.



Accelleron is a global leader in turbocharging technologies and optimization solutions for 0.5 to 80+ MW engines, helping to provide sustainable, efficient and reliable power to the marine, energy, rail, and off-highway sectors. Through its innovative product offerings and research leadership, the company accelerates the decarbonization of the industries it operates in. With headquarters in Switzerland, Accelleron has an installed base of approximately 180,000 turbochargers and a network of more than 100 service stations across 50 countries worldwide.