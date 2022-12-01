2022 December 1 16:57

New supply chain R&D project aims to revolutionise zero-emissions shipbuilding

Marine engineers Ecomar Propulsion, and the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS), operated by the University of Strathclyde, have kicked off an ambitious R&D project aimed at bringing the manufacture of key parts used in zero-emissions electric boats to the UK, according to Ecomar Propulsion's release.

Funded by the Scottish Inward Investment Catalyst Fund, the project seeks to bring production to Scotland to overcome a global supply chain shortage of electric outboard motors, which are currently made in Japan.

Ecomar Propulsion will tap into the knowledge of experts from NMIS and the Future Electrical Machines Manufacturing (FEMM) Hub, which is leading research in electrical machines and manufacturing to put the UK at the forefront of green energy.



NMIS is part of the High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult and provides access to industry leading expertise and resources that help de-risk innovation, turn ideas into a reality and solve real world manufacturing and engineering challenges. It has recently announced two other high-profile R&D projects aimed at revolutionising UK ship building in collaboration with industry partners including BAE Systems and Malin Marine Consultants.

Ecomar Propulsion research, develop and produce high performance electric and hybrid hydrogen marine propulsion systems and have set an ambitious goal to reduce maritime greenhouse gas emissions by 10 million tonnes within 10 years.



