  • Home
  • News
  • New supply chain R&D project aims to revolutionise zero-emissions shipbuilding
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 1 16:57

    New supply chain R&D project aims to revolutionise zero-emissions shipbuilding

    Marine engineers Ecomar Propulsion, and the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS), operated by the University of Strathclyde, have kicked off an ambitious R&D project aimed at bringing the manufacture of key parts used in zero-emissions electric boats to the UK, according to Ecomar Propulsion's release.

    Funded by the Scottish Inward Investment Catalyst Fund, the project seeks to bring production to Scotland to overcome a global supply chain shortage of electric outboard motors, which are currently made in Japan.

    Ecomar Propulsion will tap into the knowledge of experts from NMIS and the Future Electrical Machines Manufacturing (FEMM) Hub, which is leading research in electrical machines and manufacturing to put the UK at the forefront of green energy.

    NMIS is part of the High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult and provides access to industry leading expertise and resources that help de-risk innovation, turn ideas into a reality and solve real world manufacturing and engineering challenges. It has recently announced two other high-profile R&D projects aimed at revolutionising UK ship building in collaboration with industry partners including BAE Systems and Malin Marine Consultants.

    Ecomar Propulsion research, develop and produce high performance electric and hybrid hydrogen marine propulsion systems and have set an ambitious goal to reduce maritime greenhouse gas emissions by 10 million tonnes within 10 years.

Другие новости по темам: agreement, ecology  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 1

18:07 Plans for increased gas extraction from Oseberg approved
17:56 Court confiscates FESCO shares owned by Ziyavudin Magomedov
17:23 ClassNK issues AiP for a dual fuel generator engine using hydrogen gas as fuel
16:57 New supply chain R&D project aims to revolutionise zero-emissions shipbuilding
16:35 KSOE wins 399.9 bln-won order for 2 ethane carriers - Yonhap
16:27 Eurochem held public hearings on engineering communications project for methanol plant in Leningrad Region
15:03 Unionized workers at the three shipbuilders of Hyundai Heavy Industries to go on joint strike - BusinessKorea
14:39 Adjustment is planned for construction schedule and cost of CNF11CPD ferries for Vanino-Kholmsk line
14:15 Road access to Brazil's busiest Paranagua port cut off by landslide - Reuters
14:08 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 48, 2022
14:03 Anemoi renews Rotor Sail testing base with Port of Blyth
13:36 ESL Shipping sells agency business in Sweden to GAC
13:18 Oboronlogistics’ ships start operating on Kaliningrad – Great Port of Saint-Petersburg line
13:12 ONE to launch a new weekly service between India and the UAE
12:56 A new first regular train connection launched from the Croatian port of Rijeka and Enns in Austria
11:50 Russian Railways' network loading in 11M’2022 fell by 3.6%, year-on-year, to 1.13 billion tonnes
11:42 King Abdulaziz Port welcomes first ever Grimaldi RoRo vessel
11:13 Shell signs agreement with Alfa Laval to develop a Gas Combustion Unit for hydrogen boil-off gas
10:34 Singapore accepts amendments to the International Maritime Organization Convention
10:13 Stena Line chooses Nowhere Networks's solution for 32 of its ships
09:39 Draft law on transportation of Russian cargo by domestic ship owners can be temporarily withdrawn from consideration

2022 November 30

18:11 duisport and VITRONIC present solution for automatic detection of containers
17:54 New report identifies pathway for £75bn for UK shipping's energy transition
17:37 RF Federation Council approved amendments into Federal Law regulating passage of foreign warships across NSR
17:23 A.P. Moller - Maersk opens integrated logistics park at Port Qasim in Pakistan
17:02 European shipowners welcome the provisional agreement on the EU ETS maritime
16:53 ABS launches a new maritime software company dedicated to fleet operations
16:28 WinGD becomes the first marine engine designer to gain cybersecurity type approval for its engine control system
16:06 Russian-Chinese trade may reach $160 billion by December - Federal Customs Service
15:56 Maritime partners orders Rix Industries’ m2h2 reformers for the world’s first methanol/hydrogen fuel cell-powered towboat
15:18 Lead processing trawler of KMT02.02 design leaves for sea trials in the Baltic Sea
14:29 Oil shipment from CPC Marine Terminal fell by 3.8% by mid-November
13:34 USC suggests that infrastructure involving berth-connected ships should be developed in the Arctic
13:23 UNCTAD calls for investment in maritime supply chains to boost sustainability and resilience to future crises
12:53 ASCO continues the process of installing a ballast water treatment system
12:25 A.P. Moller - Maersk and IBM to discontinue TradeLens, a blockchain-enabled global trade platform
11:58 Process of installing ballast water treatment systems on ASCO ships continues
11:52 Colombo Port named the Highest Performing Port in South Asia by UNCTAD
11:04 Construction of sea border crossing point in Makhachkala to be completed in 2026 — RosGranStroy
10:29 Wartsila to retrofit an inland waterway vessel for Hidrovias do Brasil
10:23 TransContainer disclosed the amount of its transaction on acquisition of Sakhalin Shipping Company
09:57 Iranian port of Bandar Abbas and deep-port Bronka in Saint-Petersburg may be connected by direct sea link
09:55 LR awards AiP for ZULU Associates Zero Emission container ship
09:29 Seaport of Aktau handled 3.2 million tonnes of cargo in 10M’22, up 7% YoY

2022 November 29

18:36 Caribbean Cruise Port receives six cruise ships in single day
18:06 HJ Shipbuilding & Construction wins ROKS Dokdo contract - Korea JoongAng Daily
17:52 CPC Marine Terminal: SPM-2 is ready for operation
17:48 TMC to deliver boil-off gas compressors to containership conversion
17:27 Icebreaker assistance season begins in Vysotsk from December 1
17:06 Port of Corpus Christi sets tonnage record in Q3 2022
16:40 Super-heavy crawler crane for construction of Sever Bay Port delivered from China by NSR
16:31 Russian shipbuilders hire Bangladeshis for the first time - The Business Standard
16:15 Hyundai Heavy Industries unionists reject improved wage hike offer - BusinessKorea
15:53 Shell receives the first in a series of 4 LNG-fuelled LR II 119,900 DWT crude oil tankers from the Guangzhou Shipyard
15:32 Apave to acquire the entire inspection service line of ABS Consulting
15:12 Baltic Hub kicks off construction of its third terminal in Gdansk port
14:58 Dassault Systemes and Samsung Heavy Industries cooperate to establish a smart digital shipyard
14:53 Icebreaker assistance season starts in Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg on December 1
14:35 Icebreaker assistance season starts in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg on December 1
14:08 DOF announces new FSV contracts and long-term charter of its CSV