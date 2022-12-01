2022 December 1 16:35

KSOE wins 399.9 bln-won order for 2 ethane carriers - Yonhap

South Korea's top shipbuilder Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Thursday it has clinched a 399.9 billion-won (US$308 million) order to build two very large ethane carriers (VLECs) for an Asian shipper, according to Yonhap.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a KSOE affiliate, will build the vessels in its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan and deliver them to the undisclosed shipping firm by the first half of 2026.

KSOE has obtained $22.82 billion worth of orders to construct 190 ships so far this year, or 130.8 percent of its yearly target of $17.44 billion.

KSOE, the subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three major affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.