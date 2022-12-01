  • Home
  • News
  • Eurochem held public hearings on engineering communications project for methanol plant in Leningrad Region
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 1 16:27

    Eurochem held public hearings on engineering communications project for methanol plant in Leningrad Region

    Image source from public hearings materials
    The company confirms its plans on production capacity while the project deadline can be revised

    EuroChem has held public hearings on the engineering communications project for a methanol production plant and a port terminal for products shipment in the Kingisepp District of the Leningrad Region, IAA PortNews correspondent reports.

    An agreement on cooperation under the project was signed at Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2021 between Leningrad Region Governor Alersandr Drozdenko and Eurochem Director General Vladimir Rashevsky.

    EuroChem North-West-3 project foresees the construction of a modern facility from scratch with the application of the best available technologies for methanol production. The facility will have the maximum capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per year and will include a methanol pipeline and a port terminal for methanol shipment. Investments into the project are estimated at RUB 132 billion. It will generate about 300 new jobs. The facility is to be put into operation in 2025.

    The new facility will be built within the territory of industrial zone Phosphorite in the Kingisepp District where EuroChem North-West-2 is building a pland for production ammonia and carbamide.

    Technical methanol is intended for the chemical, wood chemical, pharmaceutical, oil, gas, microbiological and other industries. The product is to be delivered to the port of Ust-Luga from where it is to be shipped by seaborne transport. All the products are intended for exports.

    When answering the question of IAA PortNews correspondent, Marat Davletkulov, Project Engineering Manager of EuroChem North-West-3, said: “The project document is being developed today and the company is looking into further implementation of the project. We are aware of the current situation in the market. There is a deadline (2025 — Ed.) but compliance with it will depend on numerous factors depending not on Eurochem but on the global markets. The capacity of the plant is still set at 8 thousand tonnes per day”.

    The project of Eurochem is not the only methanol project in the Baltic region. Four companies used to declare their intent to build such facilities. One of them is Gas Synthes with its plans to implement a project in the port of Vysotsk (1.6 million tonnes of methanol per year with $1.5 billion of investments). Other projects are to be implemented in Ust-Luga. Ruschimcom is going to build a plant with annual capacity of 1.7 million tonnes and a shipment terminal with total investments estimated at EUR 1 billion. Safmar Group announced its plans to build a plant with annual capacity of 1.8 million tonnes for EUR 1 billion, Baltic Methanol LLC (controlled by Baltic Chemical Company) – a plant with annual capacity of 1.7 million tonnes with the delivery schedule for 2023.

    Production of methanol is considered to be one of the most promising segments of gas-to-chemicals. Analysts expect the demand for methanol to grow 1.5 times by 2025 making 122 million tonnes per year. Methanol is used for production of synthetic natural gas, chemicals, fertilizers, marine fuel, electricity and consumer goods.

    A vertically integrated company, EuroChem is expanding its mining, production and distribution capacities in key regions around the world. 

    Related link:

    Answering sanctions with methanol and climate support >>>>

Другие новости по темам: oil and gas sector  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 1

18:07 Plans for increased gas extraction from Oseberg approved
17:56 Court confiscates FESCO shares owned by Ziyavudin Magomedov
17:23 ClassNK issues AiP for a dual fuel generator engine using hydrogen gas as fuel
16:57 New supply chain R&D project aims to revolutionise zero-emissions shipbuilding
16:35 KSOE wins 399.9 bln-won order for 2 ethane carriers - Yonhap
16:27 Eurochem held public hearings on engineering communications project for methanol plant in Leningrad Region
15:03 Unionized workers at the three shipbuilders of Hyundai Heavy Industries to go on joint strike - BusinessKorea
14:39 Adjustment is planned for construction schedule and cost of CNF11CPD ferries for Vanino-Kholmsk line
14:15 Road access to Brazil's busiest Paranagua port cut off by landslide - Reuters
14:08 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 48, 2022
14:03 Anemoi renews Rotor Sail testing base with Port of Blyth
13:36 ESL Shipping sells agency business in Sweden to GAC
13:18 Oboronlogistics’ ships start operating on Kaliningrad – Great Port of Saint-Petersburg line
13:12 ONE to launch a new weekly service between India and the UAE
12:56 A new first regular train connection launched from the Croatian port of Rijeka and Enns in Austria
11:50 Russian Railways' network loading in 11M’2022 fell by 3.6%, year-on-year, to 1.13 billion tonnes
11:42 King Abdulaziz Port welcomes first ever Grimaldi RoRo vessel
11:13 Shell signs agreement with Alfa Laval to develop a Gas Combustion Unit for hydrogen boil-off gas
10:34 Singapore accepts amendments to the International Maritime Organization Convention
10:13 Stena Line chooses Nowhere Networks's solution for 32 of its ships
09:39 Draft law on transportation of Russian cargo by domestic ship owners can be temporarily withdrawn from consideration

2022 November 30

18:11 duisport and VITRONIC present solution for automatic detection of containers
17:54 New report identifies pathway for £75bn for UK shipping's energy transition
17:37 RF Federation Council approved amendments into Federal Law regulating passage of foreign warships across NSR
17:23 A.P. Moller - Maersk opens integrated logistics park at Port Qasim in Pakistan
17:02 European shipowners welcome the provisional agreement on the EU ETS maritime
16:53 ABS launches a new maritime software company dedicated to fleet operations
16:28 WinGD becomes the first marine engine designer to gain cybersecurity type approval for its engine control system
16:06 Russian-Chinese trade may reach $160 billion by December - Federal Customs Service
15:56 Maritime partners orders Rix Industries’ m2h2 reformers for the world’s first methanol/hydrogen fuel cell-powered towboat
15:18 Lead processing trawler of KMT02.02 design leaves for sea trials in the Baltic Sea
14:29 Oil shipment from CPC Marine Terminal fell by 3.8% by mid-November
13:34 USC suggests that infrastructure involving berth-connected ships should be developed in the Arctic
13:23 UNCTAD calls for investment in maritime supply chains to boost sustainability and resilience to future crises
12:53 ASCO continues the process of installing a ballast water treatment system
12:25 A.P. Moller - Maersk and IBM to discontinue TradeLens, a blockchain-enabled global trade platform
11:58 Process of installing ballast water treatment systems on ASCO ships continues
11:52 Colombo Port named the Highest Performing Port in South Asia by UNCTAD
11:04 Construction of sea border crossing point in Makhachkala to be completed in 2026 — RosGranStroy
10:29 Wartsila to retrofit an inland waterway vessel for Hidrovias do Brasil
10:23 TransContainer disclosed the amount of its transaction on acquisition of Sakhalin Shipping Company
09:57 Iranian port of Bandar Abbas and deep-port Bronka in Saint-Petersburg may be connected by direct sea link
09:55 LR awards AiP for ZULU Associates Zero Emission container ship
09:29 Seaport of Aktau handled 3.2 million tonnes of cargo in 10M’22, up 7% YoY

2022 November 29

18:36 Caribbean Cruise Port receives six cruise ships in single day
18:06 HJ Shipbuilding & Construction wins ROKS Dokdo contract - Korea JoongAng Daily
17:52 CPC Marine Terminal: SPM-2 is ready for operation
17:48 TMC to deliver boil-off gas compressors to containership conversion
17:27 Icebreaker assistance season begins in Vysotsk from December 1
17:06 Port of Corpus Christi sets tonnage record in Q3 2022
16:40 Super-heavy crawler crane for construction of Sever Bay Port delivered from China by NSR
16:31 Russian shipbuilders hire Bangladeshis for the first time - The Business Standard
16:15 Hyundai Heavy Industries unionists reject improved wage hike offer - BusinessKorea
15:53 Shell receives the first in a series of 4 LNG-fuelled LR II 119,900 DWT crude oil tankers from the Guangzhou Shipyard
15:32 Apave to acquire the entire inspection service line of ABS Consulting
15:12 Baltic Hub kicks off construction of its third terminal in Gdansk port
14:58 Dassault Systemes and Samsung Heavy Industries cooperate to establish a smart digital shipyard
14:53 Icebreaker assistance season starts in Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg on December 1
14:35 Icebreaker assistance season starts in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg on December 1
14:08 DOF announces new FSV contracts and long-term charter of its CSV