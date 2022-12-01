2022 December 1 14:39

Adjustment is planned for construction schedule and cost of CNF11CPD ferries for Vanino-Kholmsk line

The ships are to be delivered in 2023-2024, total cost of construction RUB 9.87 billion

The schedule and cost of construction of passenger/Ro-Ro/railway ferries of Project CNF11CPD for the Vanino-Kholmsk line is to be adjusted. Draft amendments to RF Government’s Decree dated 26 December 2016 (No 1487) have been published on the federal portal for regulatory documents. The total cost of the ferries stated in the Decree at RUB 10 billion is to be decreased to RUB 9.87 billion while the delivery deadline set for 2022 is to be postponed to 2023 for the first ferry and to 2024 for the second one.

Two ferries of CNF11CPD design, Aleksandr Deyev and Vasily Oshchepkov, are under construction at Amur Shipbuilding Plant PJSC (Amursky Shipyard, company of United Shipbuilding Corporation). They will operate on the Vanino-Kholmsk line linking the Sakhalin island with the mainland.

The ferry of Arc5 class is intended for transportation of trains of standard Russian railway gauge (1,520 mm), all types of automobiles including auto trains, various ro-ro equipment, containers on roll trailers and reefer containers. The ship can break through ice of up to 1.5 meters thick and operate at temperature of up to -40 Celsius degrees. The ferry’s length is 131 meters, width - 22 meters, deadweight – over 4 thousand tonnes.

In 2016, Amursky shipyard was awarded with a contract for construction of two Ro-Ro ferries of Project CNF11CPD, The ships were laid down in 2017. The workshop design documentation was developed by Vympel Design Bureau of USC. The design was developed by Marine Engineering Bureau – SPb. The flag-hoisting ceremony on the lead ship, Aleksandr Deyev, was held in September 2022.

