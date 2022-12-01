2022 December 1 13:36

ESL Shipping sells agency business in Sweden to GAC

AtoB@C Shipping, a subsidiary of ESL Shipping has entered into agreement to sell the agency business of its Swedish subsidiary NSG Norra Skeppningsgruppen to GAC effective from December 1, 2022. GAC is one of the world’s largest providers of ship agency, husbandry and many support services to ship owners and operators.



The transaction enables ESL Shipping to concentrate on its core operations as the leading carrier of the dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic Sea region.