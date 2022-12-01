2022 December 1 12:56

A new first regular train connection launched from the Croatian port of Rijeka and Enns in Austria

The first train for Container Terminal Enns (CTE) departed from Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (AGCT) on 11 November, according to ICTSI's release.



Emmanuel Papagiannakis, AGCT chief executive officer, commented: “For the first time ever, major Austrian shippers can be directly connected by rail to AGCT in Rijeka, providing a valuable alternative route with reliable transit times. With the cooperation of all partners including Maersk, CD Cargo and CTE Enns, we believe the product will remain successful and attract more shippers.



“Following the first ever direct trains to the Czech Republic in May, the Austria connection further adds to a growing network of regular weekly block trains which already include Serbia, Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and continue to illustrate the increasing significance of AGCT as a gateway for Central Europe and Southeast Europe.”