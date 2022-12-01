2022 December 1 11:50

Russian Railways' network loading in 11M’2022 fell by 3.6%, year-on-year, to 1.13 billion tonnes

In November, loading fell by 4.1%

In January-November 2022, the network of Russian Railways loaded 1.131.7 billion tonnes of cargo, down 3.6%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

In the reported period, Russian Railways loaded 323.2 million tonnes of coal (-5.1%, year-on-year 2021); 9.3 million tonnes of coke (-14.6%); 197 million tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products (-0.3%); 106.2 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-3.8%); 60.9 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-3.1%); 12.2 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (-19.1%); 55.4 million tonnes of cheimical and mineral fertilizers (-6.5%); 23.5 million tonnes of cement (-5.3%); 29.1 million tonnes of timber (-24.7%); 21.3 million tonnes of grain (-6%); 123.8 million tonnes construction cargo (+5.3%); 16.6 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (-8.6%); 20.9 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-5.7%); 28.8 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (-11.3%); 103.5 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+2.2%).

From the beginning of 2022, freight turnover fell by 0.2%, year-on-year to 2,412.6 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run fell by 0.7% to 3,021.6 tariff ton-km.

In November, loading fell by 4.1%, year-on-year, to 103.5 million tonnes; freight turnover fell by 2.2% to 221.1 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run fell by 3.3% to 277.9 tariff ton-km.

According to Russian Railways’ statement in its Telegram channel, the tonnage fall is explained by both reduction of westward exports and the growth of container shipments to the Far East. The dynamics in transportation of construction materials (+5.3%) is improving with the 9.8-pct growth in November, Besides, loading of grain rose by 18.8% in October.