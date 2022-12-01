2022 December 1 10:34

Singapore accepts amendments to the International Maritime Organization Convention

Singapore has conveyed its acceptance of the amendments to the Convention on the International Maritime Organization (IMO), according to MPA's release.

The declaration of acceptance was presented by Mr Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to Mr Kitack Lim, Secretary-General of the IMO on 30 November 2022.

The amendments to the IMO Convention, which were adopted by the IMO Assembly on 8 December 2021, expand the size of the IMO Council from 40 to 52 Members; extend the term of its Council Members from two to four years; and recognise three additional language texts as authentic versions of the IMO Convention.

Singapore has been a member of the IMO Council since 1993. As an IMO Council member, Singapore has played an active role in the organisation to advance the interests of the international maritime community, including to enhance navigational safety, promote efficient and sustainable shipping, and protect the marine environment.

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was established on 2 February 1996 with the mission to develop Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre, and to advance and safeguard Singapore’s strategic maritime interests. MPA is responsible for the overall development and growth of the Port of Singapore. In 2021, Singapore remained as the world’s busiest transhipment hub with a container throughput of 37.5 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs).